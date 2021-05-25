Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises about 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $43,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. 16,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.38 and a beta of 0.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,673. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

