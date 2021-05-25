Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.