Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.16.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 641,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,461,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

