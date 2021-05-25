Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,039 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 79,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

