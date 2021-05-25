Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 897,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,311,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.