Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50,363 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises 1.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 24,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

