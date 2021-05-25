Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $387.10. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,564. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

