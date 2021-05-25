Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 439.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 163,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The company has a market cap of $235.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

