Offshift (XFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $117,459.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $117,459.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,855.28 or 0.99973427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00100709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004582 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.