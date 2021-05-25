OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $792.59 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. OKB has a market capitalization of $792.59 million and approximately $1.00 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $13.21 or 0.00035650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

