Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,512,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

