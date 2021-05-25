Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 832 call options.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.