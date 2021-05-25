One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.74

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

OLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

