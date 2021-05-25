OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $54.29 Average PT from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 2,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,549. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.