ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. 26,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,512. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

