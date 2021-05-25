Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 16,464 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,030. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

