Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 343,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

