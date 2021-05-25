Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,647 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,647 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $400.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,953. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

