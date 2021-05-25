Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 430 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $160.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average is $132.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.