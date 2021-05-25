Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,343 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 382,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

