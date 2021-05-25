Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

