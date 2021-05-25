Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OESX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.