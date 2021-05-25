Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to post $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $814.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.