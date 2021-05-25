Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 351.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,833 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

