Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 1,863,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,036. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.