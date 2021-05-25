Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.44.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $364.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.95. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

