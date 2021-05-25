Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 32,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,103,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

