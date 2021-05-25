Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP decreased its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group comprises approximately 10.8% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

