Pavion Blue Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,039,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.02. 4,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,995. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $192.88.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

