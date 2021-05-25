Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 210 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. 54,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

