PAX Financial Group LLC Has $37.80 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.85. 280,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.13 and a 200 day moving average of $388.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

