PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,032,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 20,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.