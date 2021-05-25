PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

