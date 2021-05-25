PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 761 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.83. 9,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,993. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

