PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

FALN remained flat at $$29.49 during trading on Tuesday. 39,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

