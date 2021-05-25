PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 272,981 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 272,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 204.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 1,329,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.