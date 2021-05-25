PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 274,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.