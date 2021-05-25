PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 744 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,135,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.