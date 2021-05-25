Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

