Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $336.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

