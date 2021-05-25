PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 150.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $257.17 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

