PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in PayPal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 17,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $258.15. The company had a trading volume of 168,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

