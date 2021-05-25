PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

