PDS Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 577 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

