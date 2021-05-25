Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $55,473.66 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Martin Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $618.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

