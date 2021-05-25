Peninsula Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

