Peninsula Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 137,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 224,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

