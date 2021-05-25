Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -572.67 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.