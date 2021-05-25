Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 430 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $251.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

