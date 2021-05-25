Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 72,640 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

